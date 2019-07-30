Community R-6 - Mr. Vitale - 4th Grade

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Appeals court rules in UM grad workers case
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District issued its ruling Tuesday in a case over whether graduate students... More >>
52 minutes ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 1:46:23 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

St. Louis man says he found baby in freezer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic Missouri lawmaker is resigning to work for St. Louis County's new top executive... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County woman was hit by a car and injured near State Capitol complex on Tuesday... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:35:00 AM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Family remembers Army veteran found dead near I-70
COLUMBIA – The family of Glen O’Neal held a press conference on Monday to talk about the 39-year-old's life. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 7:20:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are tightening the requirements for reporting the severe form of pneumonia known... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 3:19:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts first Missouri Hemp Association state conference
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Hemp Association will hold its first ever statewide conference at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

JCPS board fires employee for taking files, including student information
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Board of Education decided to fire Tammy Ferry on Friday in connection with a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 1:51:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Miller County man sentenced for child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - A Miller County man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being sentenced for child sex... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 1:24:15 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Hundreds gather to protest Columbia drink special regulations
COLUMBIA – About 200 people gathered at Columbia City Hall to protest a proposed drink special ordinance. The proposed... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 12:17:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Fire at Women's and Children's Hospital prompts evacuations
COLUMBIA - A fire prompted part of MU Women's and Children's Hospital to be evacuated Monday morning. Firefighters found... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found behind Columbia's Furniture Row
COLUMBIA-Police confirmed the identity of a body found in northeast Columbia as Ryan Barry, 42, from Kirksville. Barry's body... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 9:04:00 AM CDT July 29, 2019 in Top Stories

Protest planned before meeting on Columbia drink special regulations
COLUMBIA - People against a proposed drink specials ordinance in Columbia have organized a protest for Monday afternoon. The... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 Sunday, July 28, 2019 9:38:00 PM CDT July 28, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest two after traffic stop
COLUMBIA — Moberly police arrested two people after a traffic stop Friday. Officers stopped a vehicle near Hagood Street... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 Sunday, July 28, 2019 8:42:00 PM CDT July 28, 2019 in News

Randolph deputies warn of new phone scam
COLUMBIA — Randolph deputies warned citizens Sunday about a new scam involving jury duty. Deputies said some people are... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 Sunday, July 28, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT July 28, 2019 in News

Jefferson City haunted house to be featured on Travel Channel
JEFFERSON CITY - The haunted house on Hobo Hill has gone through some changes since we last talked with the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 Sunday, July 28, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT July 28, 2019 in News

Columbia celebrates World Refugee Day
COLUMBIA - World Refugee Day was celebrated in Columbia Saturday. The event attracted nearly 100 people to Broadway Christian... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 Saturday, July 27, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT July 27, 2019 in News

Cooper's Landing reopens after more than 8 weeks of flooding
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is now open after being closed since May due to flooding from the Missouri River. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 Saturday, July 27, 2019 5:08:00 PM CDT July 27, 2019 in News
