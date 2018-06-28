102-year-old woman injured in crash on Paris Road

COLUMBIA – Two people, including a 102-year-old woman, are injured after a car crash on Paris road Saturday.

Columbia Police say an 85-year-old woman, who was moderately injured, was driving a white Ford Fusion southbound on Route B when she became confused by construction and went into oncoming traffic hitting the other car, a black Ford Fusion, head on.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital with moderate and serious injuries.

The 102-year-old woman was a passenger of the white car and was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. A six-month-old was in the black car but did not have any reported injuries.