Christian Fellowship - Mrs. Clark - 3rd Grade

UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night. It happened near... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:36:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to remember the life of 17-year-old Claudine Nibigira. The Battle High... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
COLUMBIA - This week Just Between Friends (JBF) set up in the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse for the first time in... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, city of Columbia leaders held a news conference at the Columbia City Hall in response to the... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Former Hickman choir director arrested in Colorado on three Boone Co. warrants
COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir director was arrested again on Wednesday on charges of first degree stalking... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

High-speed chase through Callaway County ends in arrest
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase with sheriff's deputies in Callaway County. A... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 1:03:05 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Randolph County awarded $1.7 million for water infrastructure improvement
COLUMBIA - Randolph County will soon see $1.7 million in federal aid to replace an aging water infrastructure system. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:07:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Attorney General's Office responds to SNAP criticism
JEFFERSON CITY - The Attorney General's Office responded to criticisms by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP)... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:12:00 AM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63
ASHLAND - One man is dead after being struck by a car on Highway 63, near Ashland, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:27:00 AM CDT September 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona had ample reasons to be a beaten-down ballclub one day after being officially eliminated from the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:53:00 AM CDT September 25, 2019 in Sports

UPDATE: Columbia police announce warrants in recent homicides, ask for help
COLUMBIA - Police announced two arrest warrants at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, both connected to recent homicides this month.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:37:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry
COLUMBIA - Both Republicans and Democrats responded Tuesday to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's announcement House Democrats will start... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:24:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News

Previously immobile local toddler races off in the next family-created device
CENTRALIA – Brody Moreland smiles, laughs and gets into mischief just like any other curious two-and-a-half year old. But... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:32:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News

Boone County shows off new voting machines
COLUMBIA - Boone County officials showed off new voting machines Tuesday. The machines are touchscreen and will make their... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:18:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News

Business prepares for Dix Road construction
JEFFERSON CITY - The construction planned for the Dix Road overpass in Jefferson City has one local business looking for... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:57:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News

Local primary school takes digitalized fingerprints without consent
COLUMBIA - Parents of children enrolled in Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School are outraged after the school took student... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News

Bullet holes found in several homes in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - More than 10 people in the neighborhood off of Rice Road and McKee Street told KOMU they are... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman killed, another seriously injured in Westphalia head-on crash
WESTPHALIA - One person is dead and one is seriously injured after a two-car crash on Highway 63 in Westphalia... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 12:12:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News
