Wellsville Middletown - Mrs. Wilkenson - 3rd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance.
COLUMBIA - Vigils are scheduled around the state prior to the execution of Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, the first execution... More >>
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 Sports' very own Chris Gervino has been picked as an honoree for the 25th anniversary of the... More >>
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested an Owensville man over the weekend after a reported kidnapping in the Holts Summit area.... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Associated General Contractors of Missouri launched BuildMO Week Monday. This year officials are focusing on what they... More >>
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman Thursday with nearly a dozen crimes, including child abuse, endangering the welfare of a... More >>
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday.... More >>
COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges related to... More >>
COLUMBIA - MU police released a statement Monday morning concerning a sexual assault at the 500 block of College Avenue.... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - One Jefferson City family is doing everything they can to save their historic family home after suffering... More >>
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery at the McDonald's on Stadium Boulevard early Monday morning. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence Sunday night on Silver Mill Drive, west of Rangeline Street on the... More >>
COLUMBIA - When Adam Hassan's mother, Amina Mohamed, gave him his birthday money, she said she asked him how he... More >>
COLUMBIA - Javion M Lawhorn-Wallace is in custody at the Boone County Jail as of Sunday evening after being arrested... More >>
KANSAS CITY - The Royals gave Ned Yost a victory in his final game as the Kansas City manager, topping... More >>
STURGEON - Dozens of people from across mid-Missouri showed up for the 2nd Annual Hog Roast Fundraiser Sunday afternoon at... More >>
ST. LOUIS - It took all 162 games, but the Cardinals are the NL Central division champions. The Cardinals... More >>
HIGBEE - After closing almost three months ago, the Higbee Senior and Community Center is set to reopen its doors.... More >>
COLUMBIA - A local contractor is encouraging others to consider taking up a career in construction ahead of Build Missouri... More >>
