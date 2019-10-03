Pioneer Trail - Ms. Hansen - 3rd Grade

1 day 7 hours 18 minutes ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 7:00:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Missouri Supreme Court weighs voter photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The fate of a key part of Missouri’s new voter photo identification law is now... More >>
16 minutes ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Alleged Fulton Dairy Queen burglar arrested
FULTON - A suspect was taken into custody by police on Oct. 1 related to two previous incidents involving a... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 12:45:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Highway Patrol: one dead, two hurt in Marshall shooting
MARSHALL - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died and two others were hurt in a shooting Thursday.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

Boil water advisories announced in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Two boil water advisories affecting customers in Consolidated Public Water Supply District No.1 were announced Thursday morning.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 11:28:00 AM CDT October 03, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Shots fired in North Columbia, shooters left scene
COLUMBIA - Neighbors reported hearing shots fired in north Columbia Wednesday night. The call came just after 7 p.m.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 7:54:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Politicians celebrate start of Rocheport bridge project
ROCHEPORT- As construction begins on the new Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport, federal, state, and local Mid-Missouri leaders gathered Wednesday... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Chicago man arrested in Callaway County on heroin and cocaine charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Chicago man was arrested for trafficking over $53,000 in heroin and cocaine during an... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 5:51:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Fans encouraged to beware of Cardinal playoff ticket scammers
COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They'll play the... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 5:29:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in Sports

Loss of railway bridge to affect town of Brunswick
CHARITON COUNTY - In a small town of just 816 people, major events like a bridge collapse bring them together.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Virgin Hyperloop One officials and test pod set for appearance in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Virgin's Hyperloop One XP-1 test pod will make its first appearance on a college campus when it goes... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Cole County Sheriff's Office investigates burglaries
LOHMAN - Sherrie Hanks thought last Friday would be like any other day on her quiet street. When she... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 2:44:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

MSHP nets 49 lbs of marijuana in drug busts
COOPER COUNTY- Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana during multiple traffic stops. Troop F... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 1:29:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Auxvasse man charged in Callaway County stabbing
CALLAWAY COUNTY - An Auxvasse man faces two criminal charges after a reported Monday stabbing. Nathaniel Kennemore, 20, is... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Real ID changes a year away, will effect airline travelers
COLUMBIA - Less than a year from now every airline passenger will be required to have a Real ID-compliant driver's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 10:05:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in northern Columbia Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 10:03:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson names new state revenue department director
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson named Ken Zellers as the new director of the Department of Revenue, according to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 9:52:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

California arson suspect also faced arson charge in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man suspected of setting more than a dozen wildfires after traveling to Northern California to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 9:25:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Two Democrats set to challenge incumbent Republican for 4th congressional district
COLUMBIA - Two Democrats have entered the race to unseat Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler in the 2020 race for... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 10:16:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News
