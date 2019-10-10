Wellsville Middletown - Mrs. Bowen - 4th Grade

5 days 13 hours 8 minutes ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 7:00:00 AM CDT October 05, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

Ivanka Trump, federal officials host child care roundtable in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka Trump asked attendees of a child care roundtable in Kansas City to share... More >>
25 minutes ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:43:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Model Employer Talent Showcase hopes to help disabled individuals find jobs
JEFFERSON CITY - A career fair where the employers go table to table meeting applicants isn't the most common practice,... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Missouri River will remain at high level into December
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 4:44:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Suspect in custody after cemetery trespassing
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody Thursday after he was found trespassing at the Columbia Cemetery on Oct. 7.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

House committee hears testimony on electronic gambling machines
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Special Interim Committee on Gaming heard testimony Thursday from experts, law enforcement and gaming... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 3:54:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

US vaping illnesses continue to rise, cause still a mystery
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, now reaching about 1,300... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Columbia film screening to cover race issues and police relations
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia community members are gathering Thursday night following a film showing at Ragtag Cinema for a discussion... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 2:51:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Missouri elk hunt likely in 2020
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 2:05:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Blue Springs man arrested for stealing semi-truck trailer
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Blue Springs man has been arrested in connection to a $62,500 trailer stolen in late July... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:44:00 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

St. Louis father charged after infant son dies from fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been charged with child endangerment after his 9-month-old son died from... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:06:43 PM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Carter County man arrested, charged for rape in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Carter County man ended up in the Boone County jail Tuesday, weeks after he was charged with... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:37:00 AM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Local community unites to #LoveLowenOutLoud
FULTON - Birthdays are a big deal to children, and Lowen Goosey's second birthday party was no different. Balloons,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:41:00 AM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Former state representative Judy Baker announces bid for state senate
COLUMBIA - Former State Representative Judy Baker (D-Columbia) announced her bid for State Senate on Thursday. Baker is... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:20:00 AM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Shots fired during ongoing dispute in Mexico
MEXICO - Police are investigating a shots fired incident involving an ongoing dispute between two people Wednesday afternoon. The... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:00:00 AM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

Police confirm shots fired in north Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed shots were fired in an incident off Blue Ridge Road early Thursday. In a press... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:55:00 AM CDT October 10, 2019 in News

WNBA star brings attention to what she says is a wrongful conviction in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Jonathan Irons has been confined to an orange jumpsuit for almost 23 years in the state prison... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 7:41:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

National grant set to boost business on Columbia Business Loop
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two separate Columbia organizations announced a $40,000 national grant from Recast City on Wednesday. The grant... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Amtrak passengers wait outside in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Passengers at the Jefferson City Amtrak station will be spending a little more time in the elements... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 5:19:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News
