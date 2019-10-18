Pioneer Trail - Mrs. Warren - 5th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — After a controversial sermon at The Crossing on Sunday, the LGBTQ community is calling for those involved to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Princeton Review named the University of Missouri to three of its "best" lists. MU made the... More >>
in
Walt Disney once said, "All dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." If your dream... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Simmons Bank, the Arkansas-based bank which bought Landmark Bank over the summer, confirmed some positions will be eliminated.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Camden County sheriff's deputy Leonard Jerome Wilson pleaded guilty earlier today to receiving child pornography as... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A grand jury indicted a man on October 11 for one count of child molestation. Robert Bosma,... More >>
in
HIGH POINT- In an effort to increase safety at school, High Point school district recently began arming select teachers. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri school districts found out Thursday how well they performed over the last school year following the release... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Leaders of a support group say their new "Reentry Opportunity Center" will help give recently released inmates the... More >>
in
FULTON - A man has been arrested after drug bust earlier this morning in Fulton. Antonio Jerome Beard, 43,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri unemployment has decreased a tenth of a percent in the past month according to a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A judge has ordered a man to repay most of a $2 million settlement he received after... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Rep. Elijah Cummings, a longtime Maryland Democrat and key figure leading investigations into President Donald Trump, has died... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish's discussion panel will center on the "Faith Response to Climate Change." The... More >>
in
FULTON – Callaway County has existed for nearly 200 years without taxes that support law enforcement or the county judicial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean... More >>
in
MEXICO – A vape business owner defended their products after Governor Mike Parson released his ‘Clean the Air’ campaign Tuesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police chased a person through Columbia Wednesday night after they said the suspect failed to pull over for... More >>
in