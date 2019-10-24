Pioneer Trail - Miss Girard - 5th Grade

Tuesday, October 22, 2019
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance.

Salute to Veterans ceases all activities
Salute to Veterans ceases all activities
JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to Veterans has ended it's mission with the organization announcing that all activities will be cancelled.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:45:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

State Board of Education pushing for more school counselors
State Board of Education pushing for more school counselors
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of Education is making efforts to help students receive more adequate access to... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Lawsuit filed against Missouri lawmakers over open records law
Lawsuit filed against Missouri lawmakers over open records law
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit filed yesterday claims that the Missouri House of Representatives is violating the state constitution. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Mizzou Athletics apologizes for controversial tweet attempting to promote diversity
Mizzou Athletics apologizes for controversial tweet attempting to promote diversity
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics posted a controversial tweet yesterday evening in an attempt to promote diversity amongst student athletes. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 12:57:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Rani the Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo is expecting
Rani the Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo is expecting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The popular elephants exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo will grow by one next year.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Fulton woman arrested for theft from former company
Fulton woman arrested for theft from former company
FULTON - A former manager of the Fulton Tractor Supply Co. has been arrested on seven different counts of stealing.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 12:20:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

MU Police tell students and staff of stalking scam
MU Police tell students and staff of stalking scam
COLUMBIA - MU Police said there have been reports of a stalking scam over social media. In an email... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:43:00 AM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Australia's ambassador to the U.S. to visit Westminster College
Australia's ambassador to the U.S. to visit Westminster College
FULTON - Ambassador Joe Hockey is giving a lecture on international trade at Westminster College on Thursday evening. Hockey... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 4:00:00 AM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Deeper look into a multi-state animal abuse investigation
TARGET 8: Deeper look into a multi-state animal abuse investigation
COLE CAMP - Tiffany Woodington is being charged with multiple felony and misdemenor charges all regarding animal abuse in a... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:07:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Residents oppose development plan on floodplain
Residents oppose development plan on floodplain
COLUMBIA—A development plan that includes building a 35-home subdivision on a floodplain has residents near Gillespie Bridge concerned. The... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Attorney General warns of senior scams
Attorney General warns of senior scams
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is traveling across the state this week giving safety presentation to senior citizens.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:56:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Proposed Lake of the Ozarks soccer complex stirs debate
Proposed Lake of the Ozarks soccer complex stirs debate
CAMDENTON - A proposed soccer complex has more than one goal for the city of Osage Beach, but not everyone... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:56:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested on moped, charged with drug-related offenses
Fulton man arrested on moped, charged with drug-related offenses
FULTON - A Fulton man was arrested this morning on four separate counts after his moped was stopped for a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

One active warrant search leads to three arrests
One active warrant search leads to three arrests
MONITEAU - Deputies arrested three men in Fortuna during an attempt to locate one person who had active warrants for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:36:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Fulton School District proposes updating entire school system
Fulton School District proposes updating entire school system
FULTON - The Fulton School District is planning a total makeover for all schools within its system. In a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Jefferson City woman sentenced for embezzlement
Jefferson City woman sentenced for embezzlement
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $65,000 from her... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:49:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Chiefs' Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury
Chiefs' Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:29:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in Sports

Zip It: How to zipper merge like a pro
Zip It: How to zipper merge like a pro
COLUMBIA – When highways narrow at construction zones, interchanges or other bottlenecks, agencies like MoDOT are continuing to encourage drivers... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News
