Bush Elementary - Ms. Abitz - 2nd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The first snow of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked after a missing Columbia woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, was arrested for abuse or... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Tuesday marks the first day candidates can file a petition to run for Ward 1 or Ward 5... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween Trick and Treat Spectacular at Stephen’s Lake Park on Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription drug take back event collected 853 pounds of medication over the weekend, the fourth largest... More >>
in
MOBERLY – Trustee’s Cycle Shop held its 34th annual Randolph County Toy Run Sunday afternoon. The event collects hundreds of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Shoppes at Red Oak spent a few hours raising money for the Central Missouri Humane Society Sunday.... More >>
in
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mom has been charged with helping beat up a 14-year-old boy who she says... More >>
in
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended a St. Louis County police sergeant be awarded nearly $20 million after... More >>
in
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared Sunday morning that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead after a US military... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Currently, animal cruelty is not a federal crime. However, a new bill, which unanimously passed the House of... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m., the White House said... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK — Saturday night marked the end of an era at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Blue... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After the Missouri Department of Transportation reported more than 19,000 distracted driving car crashes last year, members of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers from all around mid-Missouri spent their Saturday morning cleaning up parts of the Missouri River at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Kalee Day is a stay-at home mom. She cares for her two children all on her own. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The parents of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge sent KOMU a reaction after hearing their daughter's husband... More >>
in