Bush Elementary - Ms. Abitz - 2nd Grade

Halloween week features cold temps; may see snow
Halloween week features cold temps; may see snow
COLUMBIA - The first snow of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Weather

Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked after a missing Columbia woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, was arrested for abuse or... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
COLUMBIA — Tuesday marks the first day candidates can file a petition to run for Ward 1 or Ward 5... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween Trick and Treat Spectacular at Stephen’s Lake Park on Sunday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription drug take back event collected 853 pounds of medication over the weekend, the fourth largest... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Motorcycles rumble through Randolph County for 34th annual toy run
Motorcycles rumble through Randolph County for 34th annual toy run
MOBERLY – Trustee’s Cycle Shop held its 34th annual Randolph County Toy Run Sunday afternoon. The event collects hundreds of... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Shoppes at Red Oak raise money for Central Missouri Humane Society
Shoppes at Red Oak raise money for Central Missouri Humane Society
COLUMBIA - The Shoppes at Red Oak spent a few hours raising money for the Central Missouri Humane Society Sunday.... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Missouri mom charged with assaulting 14-year-old boy
Missouri mom charged with assaulting 14-year-old boy
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mom has been charged with helping beat up a 14-year-old boy who she says... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Jury: St. Louis County police sergeant faced discrimination
Jury: St. Louis County police sergeant faced discrimination
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended a St. Louis County police sergeant be awarded nearly $20 million after... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

President Trump: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead
President Trump: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared Sunday morning that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead after a US military... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:09:00 AM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

U.S.House bill would make animal cruelty a federal crime
U.S.House bill would make animal cruelty a federal crime
COLUMBIA - Currently, animal cruelty is not a federal crime. However, a new bill, which unanimously passed the House of... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:11:00 AM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

White House says Trump expected to make major announcement Sunday morning
White House says Trump expected to make major announcement Sunday morning
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m., the White House said... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 10:16:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Longtime owner looks back as legendary restaurant celebrates final day
Longtime owner looks back as legendary restaurant celebrates final day
LAKE OZARK — Saturday night marked the end of an era at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Blue... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Distracted driving discussion looks to raise awareness for all ages
Distracted driving discussion looks to raise awareness for all ages
COLUMBIA – After the Missouri Department of Transportation reported more than 19,000 distracted driving car crashes last year, members of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:16:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Volunteers help to clean up Missouri River
Volunteers help to clean up Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers from all around mid-Missouri spent their Saturday morning cleaning up parts of the Missouri River at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News

Low-income families collect winter clothing at Warm Up Columbia
Low-income families collect winter clothing at Warm Up Columbia
COLUMBIA - Kalee Day is a stay-at home mom. She cares for her two children all on her own. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 1:14:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Missing woman's parents react after husband's arrest for child abuse
UPDATE: Missing woman's parents react after husband's arrest for child abuse
COLUMBIA - The parents of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge sent KOMU a reaction after hearing their daughter's husband... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 10:34:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in Top Stories
