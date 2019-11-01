Montgomery Elementary - Ms. Ott - 1st Grade

20 hours 17 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 7:00:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
HOLTS SUMMIT - Beverly Luetkemeyer, a resident of Holts Summit, said she has always had a tough time with her... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 7:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:32:59 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in Weather

Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized County Counselor CJ Dykhouse for his work in a complaint with Ameren. Ameren... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:30:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls
Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Helias teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur
Helias teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:27:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri Senators introduce bill to help reduce police officer suicides
Missouri Senators introduce bill to help reduce police officer suicides
WASHINGTON, D.C - Missouri senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have revealed a new bill helping track law enforcement suicides.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Serious injury in Columbia car crash
Serious injury in Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - A car crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m. yesterday at the southbound entry ramp by U.S. 63, has... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:49:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead
UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead
GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory after it discovered the body of... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:32:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested yesterday evening after a police pursuit. According to a news... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect from the Oct. 30 armed... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:14:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Mother-in-law of missing Columbia woman files for guardianship of child
Mother-in-law of missing Columbia woman files for guardianship of child
COLUMBIA - The mother-in-law of missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge has filed for guardianship of Elledge's child. Court documents... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats rammed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:46:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Hills Drive
Jefferson City police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Hills Drive
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a deadly shooting which happened early Thursday on Rolling Hills Drive. In a... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in September homicide makes first court appearance
UPDATE: Suspect in September homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBIA - A man charged in the September shooting death of a Columbia teen did not enter a plea to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:58:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:56:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
COLUMBIA - Fire Station 9 will be hosting a Halloween open house for the entire community on Thursday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 3:17:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains were found, the Jefferson City community is still remembering Darnell Gray. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:12:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
4am 28°
5am 28°
6am 28°
7am 30°