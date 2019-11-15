Montgomery Elementary - Ms. King - 5th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Friday with child sex crimes which court documents said happened in 2018 and 2019.... More >>
in
MOBERLY – Moberly City Council approved a $4.6 million bid to replace all of the water meters in the city.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The ability to properly diagnose and support those with autism in rural Missouri is lagging. Many experts came... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Housing Authority is looking for ways to give new life to four historical homes. Executive... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department asked hunters and rural landowners for help in locating evidence related to missing person Mengqi... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police have located a 4- or 5-year old girl who was seen running around alone in a south... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY- Deputies are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed a stolen car, then ran away Friday morning.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people will not be allowed in Kansas City. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One man is dead of a self inflicted gun shot while one woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The new MU Plant Growth Research Facility is set to open Friday. The building cost just more... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia and Boone County are announcing the Boone County Counts Partnership on Friday. This partnership... More >>
in
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new Columbia Sports Fieldhouse Thursday evening. The city... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday state officials announced a second vaping-related death in Missouri. Officials with the Missouri Department of... More >>
in
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A student at the University of Central Missouri is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman whose husband’s corpse was found in a freezer in a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop turned into a chase. According to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Bed bugs spotted at the Harry S. Truman State Office building has a number of state employees... More >>
in