Montgomery Elementary - Mrs. Wedemeier - 5th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Monday and found the University of Missouri's rule barring guns from its campuses is constitutional.... More >>
COLUMBIA - Randall Siddens, 34, passed away Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car crash on Grindstone Parkway in... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine are preparing to... More >>
(CNN) -- UFC fighter Ben Askren, 35, announced his retirement Monday while on the ESPN podcast " Ariel Helwani's MMA... More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot along with former... More >>
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Human remains discovered in a Nebraska stock trailer appear to be from one of... More >>
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is looking for community input in its search for a new vice chancellor of... More >>
COLUMBIA - Fifteen University of Missouri students got the chance to pitch their business ideas Monday in hopes of receiving... More >>
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s new anti-meth campaign featuring people of different ages and races saying “I’m... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will approve the Magnolia Falls Park Improvement Project tonight. The park is located... More >>
SWEET SPRINGS – Imagine not having a doctor of any capacity in your town. Bruce and Melissa Eckhoff, along... More >>
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 20 people with conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the... More >>
COLUMBIA - A second charge has been filed against Joseph Elledge for child abuse. He has been charged with... More >>
WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people were found shot to death at a dentist’s office in... More >>
MARIES COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office added another "Most Wanted Fugitive" to their list Monday. Shay Vinson,... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the state's "Clear the Air" campaign on Monday, bringing attention... More >>
HALLSVILLE - More than five units of the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Mt.... More >>
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Hundreds of containers — many carrying hazardous materials — have floated into Missouri since flooding in... More >>
