Bush Elementary - Mrs. Waters - 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Crews are investigating a fire that started in the front room of a house Tuesday evening. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Michael Demkowicz had tried everything to quit smoking. The patch. The pill. The gum. Nothing worked —... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday night the search committee to find the new Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity held... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 911 dispatcher ordered all employees to evacuate the KOMU 8 News building on Highway 63 after a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The trial for a man accused in a 2018 deadly New Year's Day Waffle House shooting got underway... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Cradle to Career Alliance unveiled its annual community report card at a luncheon Tuesday. The group... More >>
in
SWEET SPRINGS - For years, if someone needed emergency medical attention anywhere between Columbia and Kansas City, there's a good... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while attempting to cross U.S. 54 Tuesday.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Republican legislators and Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday laid out legislative priorities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia man after a car chase in north Columbia Tuesday morning. The chase began... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - A former teacher in the School of the Osage district pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Monday that the University of Missouri's rule barring guns from its campuses is constitutional. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Randall Siddens, 34, passed away Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car crash on Grindstone Parkway in... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine are preparing to... More >>
in
(CNN) -- UFC fighter Ben Askren, 35, announced his retirement Monday while on the ESPN podcast " Ariel Helwani's MMA... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot along with former... More >>
in
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Human remains discovered in a Nebraska stock trailer appear to be from one of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is looking for community input in its search for a new vice chancellor of... More >>
in