St. Joseph Cathedral - Mrs. Pierce - Kindergarten

1 day 5 hours 59 minutes ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST December 05, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Deputies: Man shot after starting fight with homeowners near Huntsdale
BOONE COUNTY- A 52-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday night after getting into a fight with two people at... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 10:53:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
RICH HILL- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 10:22:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Hayden Holt, a 17-year-old from Hallsville, died in an overnight car crash... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 6:41:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt
MARSHALL - Police arrested a man Thursday after they said he tried to rob a loan office. Employees of... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 4:23:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
COLUMBIA - Soon, every fifth grader in Boone County will have the opportunity to learn math, history, language arts and... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 3:44:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in Top Stories

The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms, ice, and extreme cold. This winter could see similar systems, however, the... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Weather

Extreme winter weather does not disprove climate change nor global warming
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is often attacked in an attempt to prove climate change and global warming are not real.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 8:25:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Weather

Snow Days: How school districts decide when to call off school
COLUMBIA - While most of us use the weather forecast in order to plan our own day, some people need... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 7:56:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Weather

Old Boone Co. Fairgrounds to change into sports complex for tournaments
COLUMBIA - Another recreational complex is coming to Mid-Missouri. The City of Columbia and officials from Boone County announced... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 6:38:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Three men charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY - Three men were charged on Thursday for being involved in a drug-trafficking conspiracy after federal agents seized... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 4:32:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Some legal medical marijuana patients still being arrested, advocacy group says
COLUMBIA - A marijuana advocacy group said people who have legal medical marijuana licenses are still being arrested. In... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 4:28:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Jefferson City schools could be arming nurses with anti-overdose drug
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public School nurses could be getting a new medication to add to their medicine cabinets... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 2:42:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Tipton man taken into custody for stealing
TIPTON - David Dubois was taken into custody on Monday for stealing. A property owner in Fortuna, Mo. reported... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Search continues Thursday for missing woman; Joseph Elledge requests judge change
COLUMBIA - The search of the Lamine River for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge entered its third consecutive... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 12:49:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

State Auditor's Office receives 6 nonpartisan state demographer applications
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Auditor's Office announced today they will deliver to Senate Leadership at least six completed... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 12:44:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

MU student arrested for sexual assault at residence hall
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged a man with sodomy on Thursday after a reported sexual assault at... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 12:32:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

'Ceres' statue to return to Missouri Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - A nearly 100-year-old statute that has stood atop Missouri's Capitol will make her return Friday after being... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 11:41:00 AM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Two North Carolina men arrested in Cooper County drug bust
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested two men when they found $1.1 million worth of THC vape... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:47:00 AM CST December 05, 2019 in News
