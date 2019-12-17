St. Joseph Cathedral - Mrs. Cuckherham - 2nd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - For three straight years, 7-year-old Landon Connally has used the allowance money he's saved that year to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A 30-person City of Columbia plow crew reported at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 to continue responding to... More >>
in
ELDON - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is one step closer to having a new trail that would run... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With many schools closed the past few days due to winter weather, parents and teachers might find a... More >>
in
A Columbia artist who agreed to help out at a holiday gathering at Orr Street Studios on Friday night... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY -- After more than 31 years of service with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, detective Tom O'Sullivan officially... More >>
in
BRANSON— Guy Fieri is coming to Branson, Missouri. Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen and Bar is scheduled to open in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - - Since the snowfall stopped Tuesday morning, MoDOT plows and trucks have been clearing off the last... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District rescued a dog who had fallen through ice at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson wants the state to fund a connecting road between Discovery Parkway and the intersection of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ahead of this week's planned historic vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on whether or not... More >>
in
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A Truman State University professor and church elder has been charged with seeking sexual favors from... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday gave approval to the state's portion of a controversial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a man who has been stealing purses from... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, will return to the top of the Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The man charged in the January 2019 death of John Albers was booked into the Boone County jail... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Not many 82-year-olds spend their time with people 60 years younger than them, but William Busch isn’t your... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The UM System is set to announce a joint effort with MoDOT on Tuesday. The new partnership... More >>
in