Daly Elementary - Ms. Wiswall - 4th Grade

Monday, December 16 2019
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance.

President Donald Trump impeached by US House on two charges
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:43:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Coat Rack keeps residents warm with help from local businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Coat Rack project aims to keep all residents warm throughout the year. The... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 6:24:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute
ST. LOUIS — An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:40:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Hillsdale College, Missouri Settle Lawsuit Over Endowment
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri and a small Michigan college have settled a lawsuit over a multimillion-dollar bequest that required... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:32:06 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Missouri football announces 10 signees
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team announced 10 signees as part of the 2020 class on Wednesday, and five of... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:51:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Ashland residents react to officer involved shooting
ASHLAND - After a police officer was shot at late last night in Ashland, some residents are feeling uneasy about... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Landowners disappointed after Grain Belt Express gains legal approval
MISSOURI - Rural landowners are plotting their next steps forward after losing a court battle to stop a wind power... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 2:22:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Ryan Walters retained as MU football defensive coordinator
COLUMBIA - MU head football coach Eli Drinkwitz has chosen Ryan Walters to continue serving as defensive coordinator next season.... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:43:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages
MISSOURI - A Missouri lawmaker wants to put the brakes on transportation officials' use of playful messages on electronic signs... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:11:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

22-person crew continues to plow Columbia roads Wednesday
COLUMBIA - Although winter storms have left Missouri, crews in Columbia are continuing to fight the snow. A 22-person... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 9:09:00 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:45:00 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Three shots fired at uninjured officer, suspect at large
ASHLAND - Police are searching for a suspect who investigators say shot at an Ashland officer three times late Tuesday... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:02:00 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

EmVP: Boy saves allowance to buy gifts for other kids
JEFFERSON CITY - For three straight years, 7-year-old Landon Connally has used the allowance money he's saved that year to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:22:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in Continuous News

30-person crew to plow Tuesday night
COLUMBIA — A 30-person City of Columbia plow crew reported at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 to continue responding to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:29:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Ameren and DNR strike deal for new trail, but millions still needed
ELDON - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is one step closer to having a new trail that would run... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 6:59:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

School closings could change up end of semester schedules
COLUMBIA - With many schools closed the past few days due to winter weather, parents and teachers might find a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:25:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
A Columbia artist who agreed to help out at a holiday gathering at Orr Street Studios on Friday night... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Boone County detective retires after more than three decades
BOONE COUNTY -- After more than 31 years of service with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, detective Tom O'Sullivan officially... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:44:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News
