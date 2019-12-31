Hannah Cole - Mrs. Baker - 2nd Grade

1 day 7 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST December 30, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve
COLUMBIA - New Year's Eve can be a great time to celebrate with family and friends. In the midst of... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:39:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Missouri minimum wage to increase, prices could rise
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents on Wednesday. This is the second increase that is part... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 9:07:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

New law makes Missouri corporate tax one of lowest in US
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Thousands of Missouri businesses will receive tax cuts with the new year. Yet... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 8:09:07 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Emergency water main repairs close lanes of major Columbia road
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Water & Light crews closed westbound lanes of East Broadway and the nearby sidewalk for... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 7:28:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Woman dies after crash on Highway 54 in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 54 near Gray Road in Cole... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 7:22:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Missouri school safety procedures start to include trauma training
JEFFERSON CITY -- Some mid-Missouri schools are requiring their teachers to do childhood trauma training. Resilience Builders is starting... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Columbia police officer charged for running over girl
COLUMBIA - The Columbia police officer who hit a four-year-old girl while driving a police SUV was formally charged with... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 5:33:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Fulton officer involved in shooting and suspect hospitalized
FULTON - A suspect was in intensive care after an officer involved shooting in Fulton on Monday. The shooting... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 5:17:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Law enforcement search for possible suspect in Fayette homicide
FAYETTE - One person is dead in an apparent homicide and law enforcement searched for a suspect Monday afternoon. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 4:45:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Jefferson City renters still feel effects of tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City tornado was more than seven months ago, but residents are still feeling the effects.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 3:32:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Missouri farmers will be able to grow industrial hemp in 2020
COLUMBIA - Beginning in 2020, Missouri farmers will be able to grow industrial hemp. The Missouri Department of Agriculture... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 2:34:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

The Missouri Board of Education wants to increase teachers pay
COLUMBIA - In the upcoming 2020 legislative session, lawmakers will consider a teacher pay increase. Missouri currently ranks 40th... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 2:19:00 AM CST December 30, 2019 in News

New program allows Missouri inmates to become ministers
JEFFERSON CITY- When John Stroup was sentenced to 5 years in prison, he never imagined he would turn away from... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 12:05:53 AM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Columbia police make arrest in shots fired on Raleigh Drive
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive around... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 Sunday, December 29, 2019 6:17:00 PM CST December 29, 2019 in News

Several options for getting rid of Christmas trees in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Now that Christmas is over, fire safety officials are warning of the fire risk posed by dried out... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:28:00 PM CST December 29, 2019 in News

Kansas City organization awards car to Kirksville veteran
COLUMBIA - A Kirksville veteran got a surprise from a Kansas City-based organization Saturday morning. Andrew Primm, an Air... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:41:00 PM CST December 28, 2019 in News

Federal age to buy tobacco raised to 21
FULTON - A new federal law prohibits selling tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years old. Previously, the... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:34:00 PM CST December 28, 2019 in News

Two people were hospitalized after crash on Highway 63 Connector
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a crash along Clark Lane and Highway 63 Connector on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at... More >>
3 days ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:11:02 AM CST December 28, 2019 in News
