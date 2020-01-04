Moreau Heights - Mrs. Gaines - 3rd Grade

1 day 22 hours 9 minutes ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 7:00:00 AM CST January 02, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

Boone County Sheriff's deputies make arrest following motorcycle chase
Boone County Sheriff's deputies make arrest following motorcycle chase
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested following a New Year's Day motorcycle chase. According to a probable cause... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 6:39:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson City community welcomed the Renegades Baseball Club, a team that has provided... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 4:30:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Proposed fuel tax might bring jobs to Missouri
Proposed fuel tax might bring jobs to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A fuel tax increase was pre-filed by a Columbia representative will raise gas prices by two cents per... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 4:16:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

United Methodist Church proposes split over LGBTQ+ participation
United Methodist Church proposes split over LGBTQ+ participation
COLUMBIA - Local churchgoers reacted Friday to the news that the United Methodist church has proposed a split over LGBTQ+... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 3:33:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
FAYETTE - A suspect in the Fayette homicide was arraigned in Howard County Friday morning. Alfredo Demario Hicks Jr.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 1:29:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Dept. of Conservation agent finds deer wrapped in Saran Wrap
Missouri Dept. of Conservation agent finds deer wrapped in Saran Wrap
STEELVILLE - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help after an agent found a doe dumped near... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 8:20:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its goals for 2020 at The Blue Note on Thursday. The Chamber... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

St. Joseph man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
St. Joseph man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:58:36 PM CST January 02, 2020 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Moberly man charged after police say he robbed gas station at gunpoint
UPDATE: Moberly man charged after police say he robbed gas station at gunpoint
MOBERLY - Prosecutors filed charges against a Moberly man who allegedly robbed a gas station with a gun and climbed... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Moberly redevelopment project gets approval from governor
Moberly redevelopment project gets approval from governor
MOBERLY - Governor Parson paid an unusual visit to an abandoned house in Moberly Thursday afternoon. The house was... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:34:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Judge rejects restraining order in medical marijuana lawsuit
Judge rejects restraining order in medical marijuana lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by a southwest Missouri family who did... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:44:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Parents facing availability barriers for childcare centers in mid-Missouri
Parents facing availability barriers for childcare centers in mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Tara Frasher said she and her husband have been on a waiting list for four different daycare... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:14:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Missouri, Boone County agree to continue refugee resettlement
Missouri, Boone County agree to continue refugee resettlement
COLUMBIA - Refugee resettlement can continue in Missouri and Boone County after Gov. Mike Parson and the Boone County Commission... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:05:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Department of Natural Resources submits flood recovery advisory report
Department of Natural Resources submits flood recovery advisory report
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources submitted a report from the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 3:47:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Missouri prison guard gets $85K in settlement over firing
Missouri prison guard gets $85K in settlement over firing
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Missouri prison guard who alleged he was wrongly fired has received $85,000 in the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 1:59:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

President Trump's plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
President Trump's plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers. President Donald Trump says... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 1:52:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Moberly Fire, Ameren respond to gas leak in downtown Moberly
BREAKING: Moberly Fire, Ameren respond to gas leak in downtown Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters and Ameren are working to fix a gas leak in downtown Moberly. Crews responded to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 1:20:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 32°
6am 31°
7am 31°
8am 32°