Moreau Heights - Mrs. Gaines - 3rd Grade
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested following a New Year's Day motorcycle chase. According to a probable cause... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson City community welcomed the Renegades Baseball Club, a team that has provided... More >>
COLUMBIA - A fuel tax increase was pre-filed by a Columbia representative will raise gas prices by two cents per... More >>
COLUMBIA - Local churchgoers reacted Friday to the news that the United Methodist church has proposed a split over LGBTQ+... More >>
FAYETTE - A suspect in the Fayette homicide was arraigned in Howard County Friday morning. Alfredo Demario Hicks Jr.... More >>
STEELVILLE - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help after an agent found a doe dumped near... More >>
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its goals for 2020 at The Blue Note on Thursday. The Chamber... More >>
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for... More >>
MOBERLY - Prosecutors filed charges against a Moberly man who allegedly robbed a gas station with a gun and climbed... More >>
MOBERLY - Governor Parson paid an unusual visit to an abandoned house in Moberly Thursday afternoon. The house was... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by a southwest Missouri family who did... More >>
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by... More >>
HOLTS SUMMIT - Tara Frasher said she and her husband have been on a waiting list for four different daycare... More >>
COLUMBIA - Refugee resettlement can continue in Missouri and Boone County after Gov. Mike Parson and the Boone County Commission... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources submitted a report from the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Missouri prison guard who alleged he was wrongly fired has received $85,000 in the... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers. President Donald Trump says... More >>
MOBERLY - Firefighters and Ameren are working to fix a gas leak in downtown Moberly. Crews responded to the... More >>
