Hannah Cole - Mrs. Bishop - Kindergarten

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Columbia police take man into custody after standoff
COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a standoff with Columbia police and a SWAT team Saturday night. ... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Saturday, January 04, 2020 10:34:49 PM CST January 04, 2020 in News

Rural businesses struggle to get up to speed on high speed internet
COLUMBIA — Across Missouri there are pockets of rural communities that do not have stable access to high-speed broadband internet,... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Saturday, January 04, 2020 6:48:00 PM CST January 04, 2020 in News

Polar bear poker run benefits Autism Speaks
COLUMBIA- Mid America Harley-Davidson held its annual Polar Bear Poker Run Saturday and all net proceeds raised went to Autism... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Saturday, January 04, 2020 2:56:00 PM CST January 04, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri responds to Iraq airstrike
COLUMBIA - Saturday morning, Columbians gathered to advocate for peace following the airstike in Iraq which killed Iranian Gen. Qassem... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Saturday, January 04, 2020 2:50:00 PM CST January 04, 2020 in News

Electric scooter proposals looked at by MU and City of Columbia
COLUMBIA- Electric Scooters could be making a comeback in Columbia. Companies can send their proposals to the Columbia City... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Saturday, January 04, 2020 1:32:00 PM CST January 04, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriff's deputies make arrest following motorcycle chase
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested following a New Year's Day motorcycle chase. According to a probable cause... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 6:39:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson City community welcomed the Renegades Baseball Club, a team that has provided... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 4:30:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Proposed fuel tax might bring jobs to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A fuel tax increase was pre-filed by a Columbia representative will raise gas prices by two cents per... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 4:16:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

United Methodist Church proposes split over LGBTQ+ participation
COLUMBIA - Local churchgoers reacted Friday to the news that the United Methodist church has proposed a split over LGBTQ+... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 3:33:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
FAYETTE - A suspect in the Fayette homicide was arraigned in Howard County Friday morning. Alfredo Demario Hicks Jr.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 1:29:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Dept. of Conservation agent finds deer wrapped in Saran Wrap
STEELVILLE - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help after an agent found a doe dumped near... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 8:20:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its goals for 2020 at The Blue Note on Thursday. The Chamber... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

St. Joseph man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:58:36 PM CST January 02, 2020 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Moberly man charged after police say he robbed gas station at gunpoint
MOBERLY - Prosecutors filed charges against a Moberly man who allegedly robbed a gas station with a gun and climbed... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Moberly redevelopment project gets approval from governor
MOBERLY - Governor Parson paid an unusual visit to an abandoned house in Moberly Thursday afternoon. The house was... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:34:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Judge rejects restraining order in medical marijuana lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by a southwest Missouri family who did... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:44:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Parents facing availability barriers for childcare centers in mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Tara Frasher said she and her husband have been on a waiting list for four different daycare... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:14:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News
