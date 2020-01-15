Rock Bridge Elementary - Mrs. Ross - 2nd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will give the 2020 Missouri State of the State Address on Wednesday at 3... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers investigated a suspicious incident Tuesday night on the city's north side. Officers responded to... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission tabled to vote a popular restaurant's rezoning request at Tuesday's... More >>
in
BELLE — A small central Missouri town no longer has a police department. The Belle Board of Alderman voted... More >>
in
BOONVILLE — Pinnacle Regional Hospital employees will not be paid as scheduled on Jan. 15, according to an internal email... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri has a shortage of families in the foster care system, but one organization is making efforts to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr. entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, following his suspension from the team. ... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A corrections officer has been charged with sneaking synthetic marijuana and tobacco into a Missouri prison. Twenty-three-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Six candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination take the stage Tuesday night for the final debate before February's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Supreme Court of Missouri upheld a ruling Tuesday that part of the voter ID law, which... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Damages to cars can hurt the bank for anyone, and this winter is hitting some badly. Potholes have... More >>
in
IBERIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck and passenger car. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives from Clean Missouri and the Missouri Senate met today to discuss a proposal to the state's... More >>
in
A University of Missouri adjunct professor died in Thailand while on a winter break study program. The university said 64-year-old... More >>
in
WASHINGTON DC - Kimberly Wade, founder and president of Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation, has worked closely with Senator Roy... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Following a year of unprecedented flooding, the recently established Missouri Flood Advisory Working Group will meet at... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man crashed his 1997 Chevrolet pickup into a Boone County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two Democratic state senators from Kansas City to... More >>
in