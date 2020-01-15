Rock Bridge Elementary - Mrs. Ross - 2nd Grade

1 day 54 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 7:00:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Governor Parson to present State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will give the 2020 Missouri State of the State Address on Wednesday at 3... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:30:00 AM CST January 15, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia police respond to suspicious incident off Blue Ridge Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers investigated a suspicious incident Tuesday night on the city's north side. Officers responded to... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:36:28 AM CST January 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Planning and Zoning Committee table Backwater Jack's rezoning request
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission tabled to vote a popular restaurant's rezoning request at Tuesday's... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:40:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Belle votes to cut police force, subcontract with county deputies
BELLE — A small central Missouri town no longer has a police department. The Belle Board of Alderman voted... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:58:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Payroll delayed for Boonville hospital employees
BOONVILLE — Pinnacle Regional Hospital employees will not be paid as scheduled on Jan. 15, according to an internal email... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

New foster care program opens in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Missouri has a shortage of families in the foster care system, but one organization is making efforts to... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 7:14:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr. entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, following his suspension from the team. ... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in Sports

Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison
MOBERLY - A corrections officer has been charged with sneaking synthetic marijuana and tobacco into a Missouri prison. Twenty-three-year-old... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:31:35 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

MU political expert offers insight ahead of Democratic debate
COLUMBIA - Six candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination take the stage Tuesday night for the final debate before February's... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

State supreme court upholds ruling on Missouri voter ID law
JEFFERSON CITY - The Supreme Court of Missouri upheld a ruling Tuesday that part of the voter ID law, which... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:18:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Potholes increase during freeze-thaw conditions, costing drivers money
COLUMBIA - Damages to cars can hurt the bank for anyone, and this winter is hitting some badly. Potholes have... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:15:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Miller County
IBERIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck and passenger car. The... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:26:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Clean Missouri says proposed legislation would 'gut constitutional requirements'
JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives from Clean Missouri and the Missouri Senate met today to discuss a proposal to the state's... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:19:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

MU adjunct professor dies in Thailand during student trip
A University of Missouri adjunct professor died in Thailand while on a winter break study program. The university said 64-year-old... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:05:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research
WASHINGTON DC - Kimberly Wade, founder and president of Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation, has worked closely with Senator Roy... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings
JEFFERSON CITY - Following a year of unprecedented flooding, the recently established Missouri Flood Advisory Working Group will meet at... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:05:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man crashed his 1997 Chevrolet pickup into a Boone County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:10:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two Democratic state senators from Kansas City to... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:41:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News
