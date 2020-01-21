Rock Bridge Elementary - Ms. Mottaz - 2nd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Former Pinnacle Hospital employees have the opportunity to find a new job at the job fair hosted by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri School of Journalism Professor Emeritus Rod Gelatt died Sunday January 19, at his home in Arizona. He... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory brought celebration and excitement to fans in Columbia yesterday. Teller's Gallery... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT — As of 3:45 p.m., the westbound lane of I-70 at the Missouri River bridge is now open, according... More >>
in
PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department rescued a female driver from her car stuck in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The snow and bitter cold did not stop the NAACP's Columbia chapter from remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Police say an armed security guard may have shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting... More >>
in
FULTON - Maurice Alfred, 33, was arrested by the Fulton Police Department on Sunday and charged with burglary, domestic assault,... More >>
in
HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After hosting several events Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are spending their day watching the game with family and friends to see... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Capitol Kids, a multipurpose gym, reopened its doors on Sunday, nearly 8 months after a tornado... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS- One Kansas City Chiefs fan saved the day by driving wide receiver Tyreek Hill's grandparents to the AFC... More >>
in
FLORISSANT - Additional charges will be filed against a man accused... More >>
in
(CNN)- The US Department of Agriculture on Friday announced two new proposals that would give school nutrition professionals "more flexibility"... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - A teenager who was critically wounded during a weekend shooting in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, has died.... More >>
in
ARNOLD, MO - A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at... More >>
in
ASHLAND- Dozens of children from across mid-Missouri came together to play and learn about a potential profession at the annual... More >>
in