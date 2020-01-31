South Callaway Elementary - Mrs. Crystal McCaulley - 4th Grade

2 days 4 hours 23 minutes ago Wednesday, January 29 2020 Jan 29, 2020 Wednesday, January 29, 2020 7:00:00 AM CST January 29, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Fire Department able to contain house fire
Columbia Fire Department able to contain house fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a home with heavy smoke and fire Thursday and... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 9:57:00 AM CST January 31, 2020 in News

MU police investigating early morning robbery
MU police investigating early morning robbery
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on campus early Friday morning.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 5:36:00 AM CST January 31, 2020 in News

MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday afternoon university-sponsored travel to China is banned until further notice . This... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:10:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

State Tech breaks ground on new facilities
State Tech breaks ground on new facilities
LINN - State Technical College of Missouri broke ground Thursday on a new project that will house several of their... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 5:27:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

Fulton Police arrest man in domestic disturbance incident
Fulton Police arrest man in domestic disturbance incident
FULTON - Trent Parker, a Fulton resident, was arrested on Thursday afternoon with multiple charges at the 800 Block of... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 4:53:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in Continuous News

Stores keeping up with Chiefs gear demand as Super Bowl approaches
Stores keeping up with Chiefs gear demand as Super Bowl approaches
COLUMBIA - As Super Bowl LIV approaches quickly, Kansas City Chiefs fans across Missouri are getting ready for kickoff. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 4:18:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

92-year-old Columbia sculptor hoping to make more busts for Chiefs Hall of Honor
92-year-old Columbia sculptor hoping to make more busts for Chiefs Hall of Honor
COLUMBIA - If you've lived in Missouri long enough, you've seen one of Sabra Meyer's sculptures. "I think I've... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 2:53:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

If Missouri follows trend, some marijuana licenses will sell
If Missouri follows trend, some marijuana licenses will sell
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri has awarded licenses for the state’s burgeoning medical marijuana industry, but it’s a safe bet... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 1:49:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

Kansas couple charged with rape at Lake of the Ozarks
Kansas couple charged with rape at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY - Cassandra Wedeking, 39, and Carl Mort, 41, from Overland Park, Kansas, have been charged with rape and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 1:47:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

Project Homeless Connect brings relief to Columbia homeless
Project Homeless Connect brings relief to Columbia homeless
COLUMBIA—Vondra McTye has been homeless several times throughout her life, but thanks to Project Homeless Connect, she is now able... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 1:07:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

University of Missouri halting travel to China
University of Missouri halting travel to China
COLUMBIA - In response to growing concerns about the coronavirus, the University of Missouri is not approving any new university-sponsored... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:46:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

Uprooted and uphill: How a small Missouri village moved off the flood plain
Uprooted and uphill: How a small Missouri village moved off the flood plain
For more on this story This article is part of an occasional series on Missouri River... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:20:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

First case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan virus in the US confirmed
First case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan virus in the US confirmed
(CNN) -- The United States reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the US Centers... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:02:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

New bill would crack down on spam calls
New bill would crack down on spam calls
JEFFERSON CITY - One Missouri lawmaker is trying to crackdown on spam calls. Rep. Steve Helms, R- Springfield, introduced... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:26:00 AM CST January 30, 2020 in News

FEMA warns Missourians to prepare now for spring flooding
FEMA warns Missourians to prepare now for spring flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - According to the National Weather Service, there is the potential for Missouri to experience serious flooding again... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:11:00 AM CST January 30, 2020 in News

2019 statewide traffic fatalities reduced
2019 statewide traffic fatalities reduced
JEFFERSON CITY - Traffic fatalities fell nearly five percent in 2019, which was the third year in a row the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:56:00 AM CST January 30, 2020 in News

China counts 170 virus deaths, new countries find infections
China counts 170 virus deaths, new countries find infections
BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday raised the death toll to 170 and more countries reported infections from a new... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:34:00 AM CST January 30, 2020 in News

Chiefs' practice facility left home alone in Kansas City
Chiefs' practice facility left home alone in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - When the Chiefs won a first AFC championship in 50 years, chairman Clark Hunt and the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:31:00 AM CST January 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 41°
1pm 41°
2pm 41°
3pm 42°