Columbia Independent - Mrs. Hemme - Kindergarten
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools cancelled school for the second time this week, but Thursday wasn't because of additional snow... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Wrecks on the Rocheport bridge over I-70 are beginning to feel all too common this winter. On... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will receive additional technical assistance from the U.S. Department of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The NextGen Precision Health Initiative facility is costing the University of Missouri $220.8 million in hopes of bringing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-70 Wednesday evening. Patrick Elsey,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit says U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley used a state vehicle to travel to political events... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiancé, Alicia Meyer, was sentenced to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson announced Thursday the Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded more than $700,000 in grants to law... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A driver has been charged with leading police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs'... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than one in eight of Missouri’s 2019 high school graduates scored a 3 or higher on... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - I-70 is now open after two crashes shut it down in separate locations on Wednesday Traffic... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri dentist was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison and fined $50,000 after admitting he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A teenager was shot and killed while allegedly taking part in a north Columbia home invasion Wednesday evening,... More >>
in
VANDALIA - Julie Picton grew up in California but said she now can't imagine living anywhere except rural Missouri. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Missouri man at the heart of a state Supreme Court case that overturned what critics called... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Wednesday was National Signing Day for Mizzou football, and coach Eli Drinkwitz was fired up to fill out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol stayed busy Wednesday responding to crashes and slide-offs across the state. In mid-Missouri,... More >>
in