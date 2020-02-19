Jonesburg Elementary - Mrs. Craft - 3rd Grade

1 day 3 hours 54 minutes ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:00:00 AM CST February 18, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

Schmitt announces run to keep state attorney general seat
Schmitt announces run to keep state attorney general seat
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his candidacy to keep the seat Wednesday. Schmitt was appointed... More >>
41 minutes ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:13:00 AM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Equine therapy for a health mind and heart
Equine therapy for a health mind and heart
Loxahatchee, FL – According to the national institute of mental health, nearly one in five people in the United States... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 9:20:54 AM CST February 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:53:16 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Decoding Dyslexia Missouri hosting Hill Day 2020 on Wednesday
Decoding Dyslexia Missouri hosting Hill Day 2020 on Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - One Missouri advocacy group will show up in numbers to support its cause on Wednesday. Decoding... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:50:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
COLUMBIA-- Lawyers for a Columbia businessman, Dimetrius Woods, are employing last ditch efforts to keep him out of prison. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:00:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about the announcement Plumrose USA made Tuesday. The company is set to bring... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:56:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Boone County firemen save deer from pond
Boone County firemen save deer from pond
BOONE COUNTY - A deer was saved today at Lake Chapperal, north of Hallsville, by The Boone County Fire Protection... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones issued a statement on Tuesday about police transparency, following the release of a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:06:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Lighting repairs to take place on a Jefferson City bridge
Lighting repairs to take place on a Jefferson City bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - One lane of U.S. Route 54 in Jefferson City will be closed on Feb. 20. Missouri... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:59:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Moms Demand Action hold advocacy day at Missouri Capitol
Moms Demand Action hold advocacy day at Missouri Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of Moms Demand Action members flooded the Missouri Capitol today wearing red in support of legislation... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:48:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Jefferson City man admitted to multiple arson attempts
Jefferson City man admitted to multiple arson attempts
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Traver's Jr., the man recently arrested for an arson that injured six Vienna fireman in... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:39:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Cole County bomb threat cleared
Cole County bomb threat cleared
JEFFERSON CITY - A bomb threat to the Cole County courthouse Tuesday morning caused both the courthouse and annex to... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 1:06:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Boone County Commission asks lawmakers for rental regulations
Boone County Commission asks lawmakers for rental regulations
JEFFERSON CITY — If you rent in the City of Columbia, you might have better living conditions than some people... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 12:48:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Ashland Police Chief recently proposed new employment contract
Ashland Police Chief recently proposed new employment contract
ASHLAND - Ashland City Administrator Tony St. Romaine received a proposed new employment contract from Ashland Chief of Police Lyn... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 12:21:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Greitens 2020? Could former Gov. Greitens run for governor again?
Greitens 2020? Could former Gov. Greitens run for governor again?
COLUMBIA - Free from the burden of a Missouri Ethics Commission investigation, could former Governor Eric Greitens be gearing up... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 12:17:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Legal deadline in Missouri abortion license case pushed back
Legal deadline in Missouri abortion license case pushed back
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decision on whether Missouri’s only abortion clinic can keep its license will be pushed... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:42:00 AM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:16:07 AM CST February 18, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Addiction
A Brighter Tomorrow - Addiction
Addiction is a brain disease manifested by compulsive substance despite harmful consequences. People with addiction, also known as severe substance... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:22:00 AM CST February 18, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 36°
12pm 38°
1pm 39°
2pm 40°