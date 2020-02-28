North Elementary - Ms. Morgan - 1st Grade
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night. The summit offered residents a chance to learn... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot at Sam's... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The opioid crisis throughout the United States can not be solved overnight. However, Missouri lawmakers are taking... More >>
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a bill that would expand opportunities for veterans to... More >>
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
(CNN) -- Children's lives may not be as hard as adults' lives, but sometimes their moodiness and sadness are more... More >>
COLUMBIA – Business owners say fears stemming from misinformation about the coronavirus are causing their business to unfairly take a... More >>
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with a break... More >>
SEDALIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against two men in connection with a February 22 shooting that left one man... More >>
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.... More >>
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time janitor has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia is a college town full of apartments and townhouses, but it wants to start giving low-income families... More >>
(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a multi-state E. coli outbreak they believe... More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An FBI agent shot someone inside a central Kansas City apartment building Wednesday but few... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers are considering multiple bills that would legalize sports betting in the State of Missouri. Americans... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - This week state lawmakers are focusing and fighting on bills about the inclusion of the LGTBQ community.... More >>
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday morning on the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. ... More >>
MOKANE - Mid-Missourians living near the Missouri River are preparing for another summer of floods. "I hear it's going... More >>
