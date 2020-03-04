North Elementary - Mrs. Windsor - 1st Grade

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

CPS will not appear at House seclusion hearing
CPS will not appear at House seclusion hearing
JEFFERSON CITY - House lawmakers will discuss seclusion and restraint policy in K-12 schools on Wednesday evening, but representatives from... More >>
19 minutes ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 1:10:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Judge orders JCPS administrator be reinstated 8 months after data breach
Judge orders JCPS administrator be reinstated 8 months after data breach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools has been ordered to rehire a school administrator fired after a data breach... More >>
28 minutes ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 1:01:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Michael Bloomberg ends campaign, endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg ends campaign, endorses Joe Biden
NEW YORK CITY - Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 9:33:00 AM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Walmart trying out new health clinics featuring mental health counselors
Walmart trying out new health clinics featuring mental health counselors
(CNN) – In Calhoun, Georgia, a city of around 16,000 residents 70 miles outside of Atlanta, Walmart is testing out... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 9:14:42 AM CST March 04, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Third suspect in drug deal-related shooting pleads guilty
Third suspect in drug deal-related shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - Another suspect charged in connection with a drug deal that turned deadly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 8:19:00 AM CST March 04, 2020 in News

MO Presidential Primary: What to know before you vote
MO Presidential Primary: What to know before you vote
COLUMBIA -- Missourians will be able to vote in the state's primary election on Tuesday, March 10. Here is everything... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 9:15:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

MU halts travel to San Antonio after city declares health emergency
MU halts travel to San Antonio after city declares health emergency
COLUMBIA — MU-related travel to San Antonio was canceled Monday evening after the Texas city declared a public health emergency... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 8:19:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

Biden wins Minnesota, surges in South; Sanders wins Colorado
Biden wins Minnesota, surges in South; Sanders wins Colorado
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden scored key Super Tuesday victories in Minnesota and across the South, building on momentum that has... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 7:37:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

MoDOT to improve Highway 63 intersections, but drivers have doubts
MoDOT to improve Highway 63 intersections, but drivers have doubts
ASHLAND - Thirty thousand drivers travel Highway 63 everyday in Missouri and MoDOT is proposing improvements to make the road... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 7:01:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

Missouri parents charged after child's fentanyl death
Missouri parents charged after child's fentanyl death
ROLLA — A Rolla couple is charged with second-degree murder after their 22-month-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 5:22:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

Columbia city council and school board candidates to talk climate change
Columbia city council and school board candidates to talk climate change
COLUMBIA -- City Council Ward 1 candidates and Columbia Public School board candidates will answer the public's questions on environmental... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 5:11:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

MU students returning from Italy amid coronavirus concerns
MU students returning from Italy amid coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - Several MU students studying abroad in Italy are heading back to the U.S. after the university canceled its... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 4:46:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

TRUE/FALSE: Behind the scenes of festival merch
TRUE/FALSE: Behind the scenes of festival merch
COLUMBIA - True/False is known primarily for the artists behind the documentaries it showcases, but the creativity doesn’t stop there.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 4:41:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

Second teenager charged in deadly Halloween shooting
Second teenager charged in deadly Halloween shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges against a second teenager in connection with a deadly shooting on Halloween in 2019.... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 3:44:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson, state officials discuss coronavirus preparedness
Gov. Parson, state officials discuss coronavirus preparedness
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson met with State Emergency Management Agency officials and other state leaders Tuesday to discuss... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 3:29:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

True/False practicing safety measures ahead of festival
True/False practicing safety measures ahead of festival
COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Festival brings usual estimates of around 16,000-18,000 people from all over the world into the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 3:14:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

Missouri pays $2M in prison worker discrimination settlement
Missouri pays $2M in prison worker discrimination settlement
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri shelled out more than $2 million last month to settle the latest worker discrimination case... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 1:30:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News

2nd suspect pleads guilty in drug-deal death in Columbia
2nd suspect pleads guilty in drug-deal death in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The second of seven suspects in a Columbia death has pleaded guilty. Thirty-year-old Elijah Lenue... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 12:51:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News
