Pilot Grove Elementary - Ms. Winn - 6th Grade

16 hours 39 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT March 20, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Two court appearances for Joseph Elledge postponed
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening announcing two upcoming court dates for Joseph Elledge... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 9:26:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 8:40:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

District letter updates parents on CPS student support
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools sent a letter to families Friday with updates on how students will be supported during... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in Continuous News

Scammers sending messages to Boonville citizens
BOONVILLE - Contact information publicly available on the city of Boonville's website is being used by scammers, according to a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:10:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Columbia bans inside and outside dining at restaurants
COLUMBIA – Columbia diners will no longer be able to dine in person at the dwindling number of restaurants still... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:07:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Wilson's Fitness lays off all employees
COLUMBIA – Wilson’s Fitness joined the number of businesses closing down due to COVID-19. Along with the closure of all... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 7:01:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

BREAKING: UM President confirms two MU employees test positive with COVID-19
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri President Mun Choi and MU Provost Latha Ramchand confirmed in a message to university employees... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Missouri House leadership confirms member tests positive with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House leaders from both parties released a statement Friday evening confirming one member of the body... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 6:19:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Ashland closes city hall to public; keeps employees working there
ASHLAND - City leaders approved an emergency declaration Friday to take step for COVID-19 safety. The declaration calls upon... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed positive in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone Co. Health and Human Services announced Friday the county now has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Columbia makes changes to public access to city buildings
COLUMBIA - To help protect the health of residents and city employees, The City of Columbia released the following list... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Third person tests positive for COVID-19 in Cole County
COLE COUNTY – The Health Department confirmed the third positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County on Friday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Columbia Police return search efforts to river
COOPER COUNTY – The Columbia Police Department refocused its search Friday for missing person Mengqi Ji, now putting efforts back... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Missouri to ban gatherings of more than 10 people
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state will soon ban gatherings of more than 10 people... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Jackson County reports first patient dead from COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY - Health Department officials announced Friday the first death of a COVID-19 patient in Eastern Jackson County. ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 3:40:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

Some Missouri hospitals to cancel elective procedures
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri hospitals are canceling elective procedures in response to the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 3:36:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News

MU's Cartwright picked as next UCF leader pending approval
COLUMBIA - Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was selected as the next president of the University of Central Florida on Friday.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News
