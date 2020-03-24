Hallsville Primary - Mrs. Anderson - 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24. The testing,... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer... More >>
COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic. ... More >>
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY — There are currently 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed... More >>
COLUMBIA - 15-year-old Vivian Spear wasn't planning on having a birthday party Saturday. She was supposed to be in... More >>
OMAHA, NE – You’ve probably heard the saying ‘A dog is man’s best friend’, but for Marc Abels his dog... More >>
COLUMBIA— With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, local stores are offering special hours for community members... More >>
COLUMBIA—A Missouri Cancer Associates health care provider tested positive for COVID-19 after spending several days seeing patients in Columbia and... More >>
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps , the U.S. Federal Reserve will lend to small and... More >>
BOONEVILLE - A patron at the Isle of Capri Casino tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting March 17. According... More >>
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced they are expanding COVID-19 testing for patients and placing further restrictions on visitors to... More >>
KANSAS CITY - According to a Kansas City International Airport Facebook post, someone has ripped several hand sanitizer dispensers off... More >>
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is stranded in Peru after the country closed its borders last week as COVID-19 spread... More >>
COLUMBIA - Saturday was not the birthday that four-year-old Beckett Karr was expecting. Like most kids, he was looking... More >>
COLUMBIA - People waited in line outside DogMaster Distillery Sunday afternoon, not for their Vodka, but for hand sanitizer. ... More >>
