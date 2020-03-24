Hallsville Primary - Mrs. Nichols - 1st Grade

22 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24. The testing,... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 4:29:58 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:55:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure
COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic. ... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

UPDATE: 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 20 in Boone County
JEFFERSON CITY — There are currently 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 1:35:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Family, friends and neighbors surprise Columbia 15-year-old on her birthday
COLUMBIA - 15-year-old Vivian Spear wasn't planning on having a birthday party Saturday. She was supposed to be in... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 12:35:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

The cost of service dogs keep them out of reach for veterans with PTSD
OMAHA, NE – You’ve probably heard the saying ‘A dog is man’s best friend’, but for Marc Abels his dog... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 11:21:56 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Local stores offer special hours for at-risk community members
COLUMBIA— With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, local stores are offering special hours for community members... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Missouri Cancer Associates provider tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA—A Missouri Cancer Associates health care provider tested positive for COVID-19 after spending several days seeing patients in Columbia and... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 9:18:00 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 183 cases, first St. Louis death
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 8:13:00 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Federal Reserve to lend up to $300B to businesses, cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps , the U.S. Federal Reserve will lend to small and... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 7:46:43 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Cooper County says Isle of Capri Casino patron tests positive for COVID-19
BOONEVILLE - A patron at the Isle of Capri Casino tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting March 17. According... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 10:45:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in News

MU Health Care broadens testing, furthers restrictions to visitors
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced they are expanding COVID-19 testing for patients and placing further restrictions on visitors to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:15:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in Continuous News

Hand sanitizer dispensers ripped off walls at Kansas City airport
KANSAS CITY - According to a Kansas City International Airport Facebook post, someone has ripped several hand sanitizer dispensers off... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:18:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in News

Columbia woman stranded in Peru after COVID-19 concerns closed border
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is stranded in Peru after the country closed its borders last week as COVID-19 spread... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:14:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in News

Neighbors surprise Columbia boy with birthday parade
COLUMBIA - Saturday was not the birthday that four-year-old Beckett Karr was expecting. Like most kids, he was looking... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 6:30:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in News

DogMaster Distillery begins making, selling hand sanitizer
COLUMBIA - People waited in line outside DogMaster Distillery Sunday afternoon, not for their Vodka, but for hand sanitizer. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 6:19:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in News
