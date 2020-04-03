Kingdom Christian Academy - Mrs. Huff - Kindergarten

1 day 17 hours 52 minutes ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT April 01, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

COVID-19 Town Hall: ER doctor with MU Health Care gives update on virus
COVID-19 Town Hall: ER doctor with MU Health Care gives update on virus
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Dr. Christopher Sampson from MU Health Care about the... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:52:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in Continuous News

As state fights COVID-19, UM System faces millions in budget cuts
As state fights COVID-19, UM System faces millions in budget cuts
COLUMBIA - As Missouri gears up for a long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Missouri System leaders are... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
HOWARD COUNTY – As public safety agencies face major personal protective equipment shortages, a local dentist is making sure first... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
COLUMBIA - Business is slow just about everywhere in mid-Missouri, but one local shop owner is using this time to... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
COLUMBIA - Eighth grade English teacher Kelsey Roy is ready to be back with her students. Not over Zoom, but... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
COLUMBIA – Although it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, real estate is considered an essential... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Schools begins offering bus stop meals
Jefferson City Schools begins offering bus stop meals
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Schools started offering a new way for students to receive meals during extended school closures... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
CNN - The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

How hot weather could be affecting your mental health
How hot weather could be affecting your mental health
According to a new study from the University of Georgia, hot weather can take a toll on your mental health.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 12:00:51 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

MU postpones commencement ceremonies
MU postpones commencement ceremonies
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced they will be postponing commencement. The ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 15-17.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Small business struggles and resources to help
COVID-19 Town Hall: Small business struggles and resources to help
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Greg Tucker about how small businesses are struggling and... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players are attempting to turn negatives around COVID-19 into an opportunity for the community.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 10:28:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
(CNN) -- The last three weeks have marked one of the most devastating periods in history for the American job... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:52:02 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 total positive cases in Boone County; 38 active
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 total positive cases in Boone County; 38 active
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:12:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
COLUMBIA - Three separate MU Zoom sessions were disrupted by individuals who entered the meetings uninvited and used "discriminatory... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:59:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
CUBA, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly coughed toward... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:22:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
COLUMBIA – As the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to stay indoors, the beautiful weather is still drawing plenty of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 63°
2am 62°
3am 56°
4am 55°