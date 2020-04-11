St. Pius X - Mrs. Winkler - 4th Grade

USDA approves Missouri request to distribute disaster food packages
USDA approves Missouri request to distribute disaster food packages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The United States Department of Agriculture has approved the Missouri Department of Social Services' request to distribute... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 6:04:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

One daughter has special window talks with her mother while in nursing home
One daughter has special window talks with her mother while in nursing home
COLUMBIA - Dr. Amy Knopps has visited her mother, Mary Ann Knopps, in the nursing home since 2017. But, due... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia imaging company creates face shields for local hospitals
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia imaging company creates face shields for local hospitals
COLUMBIA – Miller’s Professional Imaging came together and created face shields to give to local hospitals. Jake Eldredge is... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Appliance shop makes face shields for first responders
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Appliance shop makes face shields for first responders
MOBERLY - One local appliance shop is making face shields to help front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Boys & Girls Club offers meals through curbside pickup
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Boys & Girls Club offers meals through curbside pickup
COLUMBIA – Even though the doors are technically closed at The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, Club services are... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 11:11:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

Former Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced
Former Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, announced they are ending their marriage on Saturday... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 10:31:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

MU Faculty Council puts out letter about COVID-19 and racism
MU Faculty Council puts out letter about COVID-19 and racism
The MU Faculty Council released an open letter regarding racial discrimination and COVID-19 after its meeting Thursday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 9:24:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: State confirmed cases up to 4,024
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: State confirmed cases up to 4,024
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 9:03:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road Friday evening. Police confirmed at... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri town gets creative recognizing high school seniors
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri town gets creative recognizing high school seniors
BOONVILLE – Dalton Johnson is disappointed that he will not be able to finish his senior year with his friends... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Ceramic studio offers take-home pottery kits
Ceramic studio offers take-home pottery kits
COLUMBIA – As businesses adjust to social distancing guidelines, The Mud Room Ceramic Studio is providing the opportunity to create... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:10:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Governor Parson signs supplemental budget during Friday's COVID-19 briefing
Governor Parson signs supplemental budget during Friday's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - During Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson signed the supplemental budget passed by the Missouri General Assembly... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 4:31:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Local health departments won't receive federal COVID-19 funding
EXCLUSIVE: Local health departments won't receive federal COVID-19 funding
JEFFERSON CITY - As the state of Missouri deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased burden on local... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 3:59:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest three suspects in connection to armed robbery
UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest three suspects in connection to armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested two suspects reportedly connected to an armed robbery that occurred in the 800 block... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Hair stylists adjusting to life without the salon
Hair stylists adjusting to life without the salon
COLUMBIA - Beauty salons are usually places filled with life, laughter and therapy sessions, but now they sit empty. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Police arrest man after alleged assault
Jefferson City Police arrest man after alleged assault
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man after having to use spike strips to stop his car early... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 12:13:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

One student says preparing for the dual credit final exam is more challenging than ever
One student says preparing for the dual credit final exam is more challenging than ever
HALLSVILLE - Emma Hawkins, a graduating junior at Hallsville High School, said finishing her dual-credit classes from home have been... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News
