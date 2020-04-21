David Barton - Mrs. Stock & Mrs. Kardon - 3rd and 5th Grade

2 days 19 hours 42 minutes ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

US source: North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery
The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un , is in grave danger after a surgery,... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:34:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Health official outlines what it'd take to reopen Boone County
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council meeting on Monday night will start with an update on COVID-19. It's one... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:01:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

The Boys and Girls Club transitions to virtual programming
COLUMBIA- The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia is helping out families they serve by transitioning to virtual programming. ... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 8:37:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Two men in custody after shots fired in Moberly
MOBERLY - Police arrested two men after a shots fired incident on Sunday night, according to a press release. ... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 7:27:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton shop honors frontline workers
FULTON - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, one Fulton store is stepping up to help honor their community's frontline workers.... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 6:11:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

MU begins 'deep clean' of campus
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri campus facilities crews started a campus-wide cleaning effort Monday. Gary Ward, MU Vice Chancellor... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Parson announces additional $47 million in cuts
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced an additional $47 million in budget cuts during his Monday news briefing. ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

MU to cut 12.5% from budget
COLUMBIA — As COVID-19 related financial woes continue, UM System leadership is creating a plan that will include a 12.5%... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 2:33:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Special education families facing new challenges
COLUMBIA — Parents with special needs children are facing their own set of struggles during this challenging time. Michelle... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 1:08:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Books and Basics: Hallsville mother opens a little public library
HALLSVILLE – One Hallsville mother is hoping to share her joy of reading through her newly created public library. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County has one COVID-19 case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:35:00 AM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Why teens may never be the same after the pandemic
(CNN) -- There will be no graduation for the Class of 2020 -- at least not one that would've... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:13:00 AM CDT April 20, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Lawsuit: Let Missourians vote absentee during virus crisis
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by civil rights groups seeks to allow all Missourians to vote absentee... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 6:49:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Missouri to see protests against statewide shutdown this week
COLUMBIA - Missouri will start to see its' first protests against statewide shutdown orders this week. It's part of a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say 13 people are dead plus the suspect after a shooting rampage across the province... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

CPS teachers adapt to pass/fail system, leaving less room for student interaction
COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools switched to an online, pass/fail grading scale in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 3:40:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

At home workouts: household items you can use
COLUMBIA – People have been forced to get creative with workouts because COVID-19 has closed gyms across the nation. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 3:34:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News
