Lawson - Mrs. Hawkins - 5th Grade

2 days 19 hours 45 minutes ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
HOLTS SUMMIT - Three women have made more than 1,000 masks for essential workers, patients and people at high risk... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:35:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

The District hosts virtual shopping event to support local businesses
COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Columbia’s non-essential businesses are finding new ways to promote shopping locally. Each... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 8:31:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Local high school football teams navigate the future during COVID-19
HALLSVILLE - If you know anything about Mid-Missouri high school football, you probably know the story of last year's Hallsville... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in Sports

Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors
COLUMBIA – Business owners are gearing up to open their doors after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on May... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Home gardening can bring normalcy during COVID-19
COLUMBIA – During the pandemic, people are turning to home gardens to grow their own food and to stay active.... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County confirms another active case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 3:10:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in Continuous News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Local telethon raises over $32,000 for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA —In just eight days, city leaders and volunteers organized an online telethon that would go on to raise more... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:01:11 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Endangered person advisory issued for missing teen canceled
LAKE OZARK— The Camden County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered person advisory for Colten Ryan Sullivan Sunday. According... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 12:24:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Man pronounced dead after house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department confirmed Steven A. Davis, 35, passed away Sunday after injuries sustained in... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:42:00 AM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Local group provides meals for Columbia youth
COLUMBIA— A local group is providing free meals to children and families in the northeast Columbia communities of Rice Road,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 11:41:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Musicians hold social distraction concert
COLUMBIA - Musicians across the United States are turning to social media platforms to connect with fans. But, in-person concerts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:52:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Columbia Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual
COLUMBIA - Every year the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb is held in honor of those who lost their lives during... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Cole County stay-at-home order lifted: Jefferson City gyms reopen
JEFFERSON CITY- At 12:01 p.m. Saturday, non-essential businesses, such as bars, gyms, and restaurants opened their doors in Cole County.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam selected by the Denver Broncos
COLUMBIA - Missouri's star tight end of the last three seasons, Albert Okwuegbunam, was selected by the Denver Broncos with... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:40:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in Sports

Stephens College virtual film competition promotes creativity at home
COLUMBIA – Dozens of people across the world are writing, shooting and editing short films at home for a Stephens... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:01:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:32:19 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A California nursing home confirmed that two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
