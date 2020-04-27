Lawson - Mrs. Hawkins - 5th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
HOLTS SUMMIT - Three women have made more than 1,000 masks for essential workers, patients and people at high risk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Columbia’s non-essential businesses are finding new ways to promote shopping locally. Each... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - If you know anything about Mid-Missouri high school football, you probably know the story of last year's Hallsville... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Business owners are gearing up to open their doors after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on May... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – During the pandemic, people are turning to home gardens to grow their own food and to stay active.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —In just eight days, city leaders and volunteers organized an online telethon that would go on to raise more... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK— The Camden County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered person advisory for Colten Ryan Sullivan Sunday. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department confirmed Steven A. Davis, 35, passed away Sunday after injuries sustained in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— A local group is providing free meals to children and families in the northeast Columbia communities of Rice Road,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Musicians across the United States are turning to social media platforms to connect with fans. But, in-person concerts... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Every year the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb is held in honor of those who lost their lives during... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- At 12:01 p.m. Saturday, non-essential businesses, such as bars, gyms, and restaurants opened their doors in Cole County.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's star tight end of the last three seasons, Albert Okwuegbunam, was selected by the Denver Broncos with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Dozens of people across the world are writing, shooting and editing short films at home for a Stephens... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A California nursing home confirmed that two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. ... More >>
in