10th annual Race to the Dome takes place after being postponed

2 days 18 hours 3 minutes ago Saturday, November 02 2019 Nov 2, 2019 Saturday, November 02, 2019 7:42:00 PM CDT November 02, 2019 in News
By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY — The 10th annual Race to the Dome concluded in Jefferson City Saturday morning after being postponed due to flooding.

The canoe and kayaking event benefits Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit that educates people about the river.

"It is pretty exciting to make it 10 years, and it keeps building every year," Steve Schnarr, the event's executive director, said.

Flooding made it different this year. This is the first year that the race had to be postponed due to flooding. It was originally scheduled to take place in October. 

The higher waters, which are a few feet below flood stage, are faster, making it easier for participants to paddle, Schnarr said. 

The race started at 10 a.m. 

"It started out a little chilly and little bit of headwind, but it warmed up quite a bit," participant Tim Eichholz said. 

There are two starting points for the event, Hartsburg and Providence Point. Both are in Boone County and along the Missouri River.

Both events conclude in Jefferson City, but participants who started at Providence Point had a longer route. 

Participants come from all over the state and even some from different states. Some paddlers like Eichholz of St. Louis participate in events like these across Missouri.

"I just like getting out on the river. some people are afraid of getting out on the river. They think it is scary, but when you are on the river, it is just like being out on the lake," Eichholz said.

