11 Dead In Joplin Nursing Home

JOPLIN (AP) - A nursing home operator in Joplin tells The Associated Press that 11 people were killed in Sunday's tornado at his facility alone. Bill Mitchell operates the Greenbriar nursing home. He said Tuesday that 10 patients and a staff member were killed when the facility was demolished by the twister. The survivors were sent to other facilities Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Mitchell say one person remains unaccounted for. Nearly 120 people were killed in the storm.