11 Face Federal Charges in Fatal Home Invasion

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A federal grand jury has returned indictments against 11 people related to a home invasion that led to three deaths last month in Independence.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Kevin Finley, 32-year-old Antonio Cervantes and 37-year-old Bobbi Jo Phillips, all of Independence; 22-year-old Raul Soto of Kansas City, Kan.; and 27-year-old Carlos Zambrana Jr. of Kansas City, Mo., participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Finley and Soto also are charged with killing Maria Hernandez; her son, Antonio Hernandez; and her boyfriend, Tomas Dominguez.

All five already were charged in Jackson County for the Nov. 16 attacks. Six others were charged Wednesday with disposing of evidence or not revealing the conspiracy.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office says it doesn't appear any of the defendants had obtained an attorney.