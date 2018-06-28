11 people arrested in drug-related warrant sweep

COLUMBIA - Several law enforcement agencies were conducting a warrant roundup of drug cases investigated by the member agencies over the past several months.

The warrant sweep began early Wednesday.

The following individuals were arrested; Jace P Flick, 36, Scott L Garrett, 31, Tiffany L Hendrix, 26, Bruce W Studley, 34, Darrell W. Greenfield Jr., 20, from New Franklin. Michael R Doyle, 68, Shanda F Gander, 39, Debbie E Martin, 52, Orville L Martin, 56, from Boonville, Stacy A Flick, 38, and Christopher R. Flick, 44, from Rocheport, and Sara M Woods, 28, from New Bloomfield.

Officers said they seized methamphetamine, marijuana, illegal prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The Cooper County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Howard County Sheriff's Office, East Central Drug Task Force and its participating member agencies.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information including another individual who was arrested during the sweep.]