11 people arrested in multi-county drug round-up

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff Office announced on Facebook it arrested 11 people Friday after a two-year drug investigation.

According to the sheriff's office post, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Moberly Police Department, North Missouri Drug Task Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were involved in the multi-county drug warrant round-up.

Authorities found $2,800 in cash, and approximately 1 pound of marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription pills.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted the following suspects have been arrested: