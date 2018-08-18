11 Robberies in 3 Hours in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for three suspects following a string of robberies downtown.

KMOV-TV reports that 11 people were robbed at five locations between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday. Victims were robbed of cell phones, wallets, purses and other items.

No one was hurt in any of the crimes. Police say all three of the suspects were armed and wearing bandanas to cover their faces. They were driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Equinox that had been stolen. The vehicle was recovered Sunday night.