11 Suspended for Brawl at St. Charles West

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Eleven St. Charles West High School students are suspended for their role in a fight.

The fight happened Friday and also involved four teenagers who were not students in the district. Two of the West students allowed them in through a side door.

Superintendent Jeff Marion says the fight was the result of a Twitter conversation between a couple of St. Charles students and students from the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Three of the teens allowed into the school are from that district; the fourth lives in the Ferguson-Florissant district but apparently is not a student.

One female student involved in the fight was treated at a hospital and released. Six of the 11 suspended students are female.