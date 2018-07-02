11-year-old boy dies in central Missouri tractor accident

FLORENCE (AP) - An 11-year-old boy has died in a tractor accident in central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Lane J. Holem, of Florence. He was killed Saturday night after losing control of a 1954 John Deere while traveling down a steep hill in Morgan County. The patrol says the tractor then went off the side of a road, through a ditch and up an embankment.

Lane fell off the tractor, which hit him before coming to a stop in a ditch. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.