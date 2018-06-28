11-year-old boy shot while inside north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while inside a home in north St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports the shooting happened Wednesday night. The child was with six other people inside a home when they heard gunshots. The boy realized he had been hit and was taken to a hospital.

No one else was injured. Police are looking for a white vehicle seen leaving the area after the shooting. It isn't immediately known if the home was targeted or if the child was hit by a stray bullet.