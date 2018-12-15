11-year-old dies in crash on icy Missouri highway

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash on an ice-covered Missouri highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday morning when a driver lost control of her sport utility vehicle nine miles east of Lebanon. The patrol says the SUV traveled into the path of another SUV.

The patrol identified the victim as Tyler A. Green of Lebanon. The Laclede County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.