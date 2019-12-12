11-year-old receiving holiday cards while battling rare disease

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Alex Sims is just like any other kid around Christmas. He's hoping for some cards and maybe a gift.

And because of his dad, Brandon Sims, he's already getting more than he imagined.

11-year-old Alex Sims is living with an auto-immune disease called IPEX.

The disease causes his immune system to overreact when he gets sick, according to Brandon.

Because of the disease, Alex isn't able to go outside or visit friends very often. So Brandon decided to ask his Facebook friends to send Alex a Christmas card, or a card for his birthday on Dec. 26.

The family figured they would get a couple of cards, but so far have received about 200.

If you'd like to help Alex celebrate the holidays, you can send him a Christmas or birthday card at 1260 Fox Run Drive, Florissant, MO, 63033.

You can also donate to a fundraiser to help with the cost of Alex’s medical expenses here.