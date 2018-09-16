11 Years after Killings, Man Enters Plea

ST. LOUIS - More than 11 years after Mitchell Osburn was arrested in the stabbing deaths of three Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District workers, the case is finally resolved.

Osburn entered an Alford Plea Tuesday to three counts of each of first-degree murder and armed criminal assault. The plea is not an admission of guilt but a concession that there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Sentencing will be July 12.

The three workers in their 40s - Steven Weiss, Joseph Bisso and Robert Whitson - were among five sewer district workers socializing after a day of work at Lion's Park in the St. Louis County town of Valley Park on March 8, 2002.

Police said Osburn attacked them with a knife. He did not know the victims.