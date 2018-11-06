11th Annual Fire Factor on MU campus

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department and the University of Missouri held the 11th annual Fire Factor event Wednesday. The event on the MU campus near Speaker's Circle promoted fire safety.

Lieutenant Shawn McCollom put together this years event with several University of Missouri departments. He said he enjoyed talking with students about fire safety in a non-emergency situation.

To kick off the event, firefighters demonstrated a fire scenario in a dorm room exhibit. The room contained a bed, desk, chair, books, and other items found in a typical dorm room. They lit the room on fire to show how quickly a fire grows.

After the live fire demonstration, students got pizza, beverages and t-shirts. The fire department also offered bucket rides using a fire truck. Some students also tried on fire gear and ran through obstacle courses.