11th Annual True/False Film Fest Kicks off

COLUMBIA - The highly anticipated True/False Film Fest officially kicks off Thursday.

Starting at 9 a.m., pass holders can pick up their passes at the box office, and then from noon to 10 p.m. general tickets will be on sale. Even though pass holders get first dibs on tickets, there are still several opportunities to view the films.

Tickets can be purchased at the door of each film as long as it has not gone NRT, or No Reserve Tickets. NRT means no tickets are available, but it does not mean the film is sold out. Attendees still have a chance to get tickets through the "Q System."

The "Q" started in 2006 during the third annual festival. It gives any festival-goer the opportunity to see films that they do not currently have a hard ticket for. Q's open one hour before every film outside of the venue. People waiting in the Q will receive a number from the colorfully dressed "Q Queen" that will coordinate with their spot in line. Then, attendees must return to the venue 15 minutes prior to the film to gain admission.

David Wilson, the co-conspirator, said at the bigger venues - such as the Missouri Theater and Jesse Hall - are where people are guaranteed into every single screening.

"The best piece of advice that I have is trust in the Q," Wilson said. "We have a Q at every screening. People get in who don't have tickets. It is only 10 dollars at the door and for those who don't have passes come to our box office and there aren't any tickets left the Q always works people always get in at the Q."

This year there are eight different venues:

The Jubilee is the main event that kicks off the festival. It is a masquerade gala held in the Missouri Theatre at 5:30 p.m..

The festival runs through Sunday. For more information, visit here.