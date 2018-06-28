12 William Woods Teams Earn GPAs Over 3.0

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University athletics department saw 12 of its 14 teams earn cumulative GPAs of better than 3.0 during the Fall 2012 semester, led by the 3.457 mark set by Volleyball. The department GPA of 3.165 is the fourth-best average since records have been kept and also represents a streak of six consecutive semesters above 3.0, dating back to Spring 2010.

Of the 12 teams above a 3.0, eight of those teams were above 3.2, with Women's Basketball joining Volleyball above the 3.4 threshold. 36 student-athletes posted perfect 4.0 GPAs for the Fall 2012 term, with Baseball, Women's Basketball and Women's Golf each seeing five student-athletes record perfect semesters.