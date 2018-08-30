12-year-old boy found dead in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office found a 12-year-old boy dead after receiving a report of a juvenile gunshot victim around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said they responded to a rural location in southwestern Cooper County and found the body with a gunshot wound.

Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were working to determine the events leading up to the boy's death.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday, and further details will be released when appropriate.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct details of the incident.)