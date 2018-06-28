12-Year-Old Columbia Girl Killed in Saturday Night Accident

MEXICO - A 12-year-old Columbia girl has died after a Saturday night car accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Columbia driver Aaron Wormington, 34, was driving on County Road 820, just north of Business 54, when he tried to pass a truck as it was turning left into a private drive. Wormington struck the truck in the side and traveled off the roadway and overturned. The passenger, Jade Stafford, 12, and Wormington were transported by ambulance to Audrain Medical Center. Stafford was later air-lifted to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Stafford was wearing her seatbelt. Wormington was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Editor's Note: This story has been changed to reflect that the victim's first name is Jade and not Jada. The original crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Saturday listed the first name as Jada. The patrol updated the report Monday and listed the name as Jade.